Construction nearly complete on Village View County Park

FALLBROOK — Construction is nearly complete on Village View County Park, Fallbrook’s newest public space and home to the community’s first-ever skatepark, which is expected to open this summer.

Located on a 6.8-acre site along East Fallbrook Street between Golden and Morro roads, the park will feature a range of amenities including a multi-use path, shaded picnic and adventure play areas, a multipurpose field, an off-leash dog zone, parking and an ADA-accessible restroom.

“The vision of Fallbrook residents will soon become a reality as we finalize construction on the much-anticipated Village View County Park,” said Jason Hemmens, director of the San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department. “The community has been a strong supporter of this project and was involved in designing the park from the beginning.”

The County of San Diego acquired the land in early 2020 using Community Development Block Grant funds and has allocated approximately $14 million toward the park’s development. Funding sources also include the County General Fund, Parks Expansion and Improvement Funds, Park Land Dedication Ordinance and other grants.

Originally slated to open in the spring, the park’s debut was delayed due to unusually heavy rainfall in 2023. Construction began in the fall of that year, following a series of virtual public meetings and online surveys that helped shape the final design.

“We are excited to be able to provide so much of what the community asked for – a place to play, take the dogs, picnic, and, of course, enjoy the new all-wheel skatepark,” Hemmens added.

A significant highlight of the park is the all-wheel skatepark, which spans approximately 20,000 square feet and features a bowl, quarter pipes, rails, kickers, a volcano, wedge ramps, and stairs.

Designed by skatepark specialist Spohn Ranch in partnership with RICK Engineering, the skatepark was developed using input from residents through focus groups, surveys and community meetings.

The county also partnered with Fallbrook Skatepark Inc., a local nonprofit advocating for safe skating spaces. The group donated to the skatepark’s development and has been sharing updates about its progress online.

“It has been an adventure of a lifetime to see Fallbrook’s first public skatepark come to fruition,” the nonprofit wrote on its Instagram page.