Company worth keeping

There’s nothing like having kids around for Christmas — even big kids.

I had the pleasure of having my adorable godson staying with me for Christmas week, in what is now, thanks to his visit, my new guest room.

Two weeks ago, it was my extra room/office that was full of stuff, but seldom used.

My dear friend, his mother, called one night to bemoan that her guest room was full and her boy had gotten leave for the holiday.

She gently asked if there might be room for a mattress in my office. For that boy, I’ll always make room, and I did.

Mom bought the mattress and I rearranged furniture and “Bob’s your uncle.” Said godson arrived from Pensacola, Florida, where he is training to be a naval flight officer.

It’s been a while since he has made it back to the West Coast, and his timing was flawless.

He was walking around in the North County sunshine when the storm-apalooza hit the East Coast.

We laugh because he makes sure to mention it’s in the 70s here every time he texts his buddies back in not-so-sunny Florida.

This SoCal boy is not a fan of Florida. He sweetly notes that “everyone there looks like they were left out in the sun too long and swelled up.”

He also believes there is an ongoing contest there to see who can achieve the most weather-beaten face.

He believes every California should have to live in Florida for a month to see “how badly beach communities can be done, so they will be grateful for ours here.” No argument there.

He’s been zipping in and out but was Johnny-on-the-spot when I needed help with a plumbing repair and some furniture moved.

The godson is not only tall, handsome and funny, but he can fix or move just about anything.

He also keeps me entertained with tales of his many travels, like having a knife pulled on him during a visit to Yugoslavia.

He trains in Brazilian jujitsu and knows how to use an umbrella as a weapon. Need I say more?

You’re lucky to get a handful of people in your life who just make you happy to be around. My godson is one of those.

I will miss him when he heads to Tahoe to ski and then back to base, but he’ll always get first dibs on the guest room.

Jean Gillette is a freelance writer who loves being Auntie Jean. Contact her at [email protected].