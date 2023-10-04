Commentary: An observer’s perspective on Tri-City Medical Center

By Jack Cumming

Attending a board meeting at Tri-City Medical Center these days is a somber affair. The neonatal unit has closed. The board is largely political. Rocky Chavez, the leading board politician, could not prevent LAFCO from redistricting births away from Tri-City, leading to the pall of loss and sadness that now hangs over the place.

Jennifer Paroly

The bright spot at the recent meeting on Sept. 28 was Jennifer Paroly, the capable leader of the Tri-City Hospital Foundation, who gave a sparkling account of the upcoming gala on Nov. 11. One wonders why such a talented person is in a fundraising and social role while the strategic needs of the hospital are so pressing.

The other cogent moment during the meeting was a resident who pleaded with the board and the administration to share more with the community. The resident suggested regular, open-discussion town hall meetings. I don’t know if that much citizen input is permitted under the strictures of the Brown Act, but it sounded like a good idea.

This resident also suggested that there should be a periodic State of the Hospital report to the community. Why, he asked, didn’t the hospital rouse community outrage to make LAFCO aware of the destructive political action it was positioned to take to the detriment of Tri-City and the communities it serves?

Gene Ma, MD

The new CEO, Dr. Gene Ma, works hard and does his best. The talk is that there is a plan to revive the place. Someone mentioned an “affiliation,” whatever that might mean. But meantime, the hospital serves roughly just 120 inpatients.

North County has many hospitals. There are two Palomar hospitals, Scripps Encinitas, leaving many Medicare Advantage Plan seniors in the lurch, and now Kaiser’s new hospital in San Marcos.

That leaves Tri-City’s Emergency Department to serve the time-critical needs of residents in Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside. It may not be a trauma center, but it serves roughly 4,000 people a month who go there when they have a fright or worse.

Emergency Stabilization

One can imagine keeping the Emergency Department to stabilize time-critical medical needs, with the stricken subsequently transported to a medical center of excellence where they could get high-order treatment. There is also a local need for the recently activated outpatient behavioral unit, which attracted Chavez to serve the hospital, and it is a cause that he has served well.

That leaves the rest of the substantial and valuable acreage that the Medical Center now occupies. There is a need for adaptive housing for disabled veterans, others needing affordable housing, and middle-income older people who can no longer live independently.

By its nature, the buildings are already adapted to universal design (a design that accommodates people of all ability levels). One can imagine refurbishing and repurposing the hospital buildings as affordable housing, a growing need for the community.

Elected Board

In the meantime, the elected board reflects current political interests — those of hospital workers and other politically correct constituencies — rather than a carefully recruited board with the skills and qualifications needed to bring excellence and high standards to the business and medical direction of the medical center.

That has not been a mix that has brought the community the successful medical center that local citizens should expect. The sad malaise of defeatism was apparent during the short, perfunctory board meeting on Sept. 28.

A visitor at this dismal proceeding, made less meaningful by the conversation-stagnating influence of the Brown Act, came away saddened and discouraged. Can Tri-City Medical Center find new life in a metamorphosis that makes the community proud? Time will tell.

Jack Cumming is a Carlsbad resident and healthcare actuary experienced in healthcare finance. Cumming has long volunteered to support Tri-City Medical Center and its community mission.