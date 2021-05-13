GI Film Festival San Diego begins May 18

The 2021 GI Film Festival San Diego is set for May 18-23, 2021 and its virtual format provides the opportunity for attendees around the world to watch 38 films — the highest ever to be included — either live or on demand. The film lineup represents an array of documentaries, narratives, feature-length, and shorts focusing on additional themes including the Black military experience, the lasting impacts of the Normandy liberation, post traumatic growth, caregiver experiences, and a pandemic story. A full film schedule can be found below. The box office is now open for all online showtimes and video on demand (VOD) rentals at GIFilmFestivalSD.org.

The festival schedule will feature nightly online showtimes followed by post-screening discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, and subject-matter experts. These showtimes and discussions will provide audiences the experience to watch together and participate in the discussion in real time in a virtual auditorium – all from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Admission is $10 for general audiences and $8 for military, veterans, and students per screening. All proceeds support the festival. Each ticket holder will receive a unique URL and access code that will provide entry into the virtual auditorium on the GI Film Festival San Diego website. All Access passes are also available for $125 for festival-goers interested in attending every showtime and event, including the online Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 22. The All Access pass holders will also receive a Festival Fun Box, which will be mailed to them and will include a commemorative festival t-shirt, a festival button, a printed festival program, and other goodies like popcorn, chocolates, stationary, hand sanitizer, mask, and more. All Access passes must be purchased by May 7.

In addition to the virtual screenings, the films will also be available as a video on demand rental (VOD), beginning the day after its festival debut through May 26. This gives festival goers the flexibility to participate and enjoy the films whenever they choose within the rental window. Attendees will have the choice to either attend the online showtime for a synchronized watch and / or rent and watch on-demand. Each option requires a separate fee.

The history behind the largest military film festival in the U.S.

With San Diego’s multi-faceted military history and seven major bases between the Navy, Marines, and the Coast Guard, it’s only fitting that the region is home to the largest military film festival in the United States. Since its inception in 2015, the GI Film Festival San Diego has presented more than 170 films from international, U.S., and San Diego County, and has attracted thousands of attendees from various backgrounds. To help bridge the military-civilian divide, each film selected tells a compelling and unique story. The GI Film Festival San Diego challenges notions about what it means to serve and goes beyond one-dimensional depictions of veterans, service members, their caregivers and families.