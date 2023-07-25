Leucadia historian and owner of Caldwell’s Antiques dies at 68

ENCINITAS — Fred Lee Caldwell, owner of Caldwell’s Antiques and local historian known by many as “Mr. Leucadia,” died of heart failure on July 20 at Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, family members confirmed.

He was 68 years old.

Family members said Caldwell passed away “comfortably in a hospital bed holding a loved one’s hand.”

“Fred was a gem, a treasure and the best neighbor ever,” said Judy Swain, owner of Bamboo To You, a furniture store next to Caldwell’s Antiques. “He is already missed and will forever stay in our hearts.”

Caldwell was born on Jan. 20, 1955, in Anderson, Indiana, and is one of five siblings. At age 1, Caldwell’s family arrived in Southern California and later opened Caldwell’s Antiques in 1963 along Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia.

“Every year, we’d go visit family in Indiana and stop at many of the antique shops along the way,” Caldwell told The Coast News in a 2018 interview. “One time we stopped at what we thought was a yard sale and was met by a man with a shotgun who asked what we were doing there.”

Growing up, Caldwell worked for the family business and eventually took over storefront operations from his father, Charles “Chuck” Caldwell, following the death of his mother, Tyke, in the early 1980s.

“I worked at the grocery store next door, and Fred worked in his parents’ business, which is where his antique store is now,” said Carolyn Cope, a childhood friend of Caldwell. “He knew we both had to work, and when he had a break, he’d come over to the store and get a soda or a piece of candy, and he loved showing me his new magic tricks.”

As part of the antique community, the family shop situated along Coast Highway 101 attracted a number of celebrities visiting the shop over the years, including Ellen DeGeneres, Pierce Brosnan and Jerry Mathers, best known for his role as Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver in the sitcom, “Leave it to Beaver.”

Caldwell had his own history with the popular television series, according to friends and family.

“When he was a child, Fred was up for the part of Theodore Clever in ‘Leave it to Beaver,’ which became a very popular long-running TV show,” said Sheila Cameron, former Encinitas mayor and Caldwell’s longtime friend. “Fred lost out to a kid named Jerry Mathers. They didn’t know each other then, but about 15 years ago, Jerry Mathers lived in Leucadia and walked into ‘Caldwell’s Antique Shop,’ and Fred and Jerry became fast friends.”

Other famous visitors include ’70s soft rock duo England Dan & John Ford Coley, Ace Frehley of KISS, Kelly Bulkin of Leslie and Kelly, Brazilian musician Sergio Mendez, comedian Elayne Boosler, actress and singer Karen Black, and former local news anchor Jack White, who bought an authentic Thurston The Great Magician poster.

Aside from antiques, Caldwell was also a Leucadia history buff. According to Cope, president of the Encinitas Historical Society, Caldwell was a longtime member of the nonprofit organization, often coming in to share stories about the small beach community with his late stepmother Connielou Caldwell.

“Fred was the go-to person for any Leucadia history,” Cope said. “We had him at the Encinitas Historical Society as a speaker, and he brought a beautiful slideshow. He just knew the history of everything here.”

Caldwell was also a talented graphic designer who helped create the Cardiff Kook calendar and ran a small business, Coast Hwy 101 Design, out of the antique shop.

“Our communities have lost a beloved treasure,” Cameron said. “He was a historian of local lore, artist, musician, graphic designer, engaged citizen – son, brother, friend, and cat lover! All these talents and interests were an interwoven thread and fundamental reflection of the culture and core of our City of Encinitas.”

Caldwell was also involved in local politics and government, working with the Leucadia Town Council and merchants association for many years. A friend of Mayor Tony Kranz and former Councilmember Lisa Shaffer, Caldwell helped them with their respective campaigns in 2012.

“Fred Caldwell was one of the people who most defined our city’s community character,” Kranz told The Coast News. “He was one of the nicest guys you would ever meet and generous with his time and talents. His knowledge of the local history added that special touch to the things he sold at the family antique store on the 101 in Leucadia. Fred’s wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed.”

Caldwell never married or had children. He is survived by his five younger sisters, Cheri Christiansen, Diana Davis, Debbie Budgett, Cindy Royce, and Patricia Fix.

The family is planning to hold a public memorial service to celebrate Caldwell’s life at an undetermined date. The Coast News will update with more information as it becomes available.