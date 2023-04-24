The Coast News Group
Coronado beaches
The beaches at Coronado was reopened April 23.
San Diego

Closed southern beaches reopen

by Coast News wire services27

The shoreline at Coronado was opened April 23 to swimmers and beachgoers after county health officials lifted the April 21 closure because recent water quality samples at the beaches again met state health standards.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued the opening notice on Sunday afternoon.

However, the following beaches remain under advisory, the agency said Fanuel Park in Mission Bay, Children’s Pool in La Jolla, Tidelands Park in Coronado, La Jolla Cove and San Diego River Outlet in Ocean Beach.

The Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand Shorelines will remain closed until samplings from these beaches confirm these areas are safe for water contact.

 

 

 

