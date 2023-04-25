County awarded $100M for LOSSAN projects

DEL MAR — San Diego County has secured $100 million for railway projects in Del Mar, including replacing the San Dieguito Bridge, implementing new double tracking, and creating a new rail platform at the Fairgrounds, regional leaders announced Monday.

The sizable grant, awarded to the North County Transit District and the San Diego Association of Governments, is the largest in this year’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program cycle.

Both agencies can now jumpstart Phase II of the San Dieguito Bridge Replacement, Double Track and Special Events Platform Project along the LOSSAN (Los Angeles -San Diego-San Luis Obispo) corridor. Along with replacing the century-old wooden San Dieguito bridge, this phase will add around one mile of double track south of the river.

The new “special events” platform, located adjacent to the Fairgrounds’ west parking lot, is intended to provide increased transit to the Fair, horse races, and concerts. Leaders hope this will reduce traffic congestion around the Fairgrounds and offer a reliable mode of transit to special events.

“Replacement of this 107-year-old bridge is critical to ensuring the region’s transportation network is resilient to the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels,” said NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson. “Additionally, adding capacity-enhancing double-track in the area and a special events platform will increase NCTD COASTER and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner ridership.”

Regional leaders expressed their gratitude for the additional investments into the second-busiest rail corridor in the nation. Nora Vargas, chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, noted that this award will help the region leverage future funding.

“I am thrilled that Gov. Newsom and the California State Transportation Agency are investing $100 million for infrastructure in our community,” Vargas said. “The San Dieguito Double Track project is a priority for us, and it will bring safety and reliability to the entire LOSSAN corridor.”

Once completed, the project will provide 2.8 miles of continuous double tracking from Solana Beach south across the San Dieguito Lagoon.

SANDAG plans to fully double track the LOSSAN corridor by 2035 in hopes of creating faster and more frequent rail service and decreasing reliance on other forms of transit.

Legislators also shared their excitement about the grant:

“I am proud to support continued investment in the LOSSAN Corridor,” said Congressman Mike Levin (CA-49). “I will keep advocating for funding available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to protect and enhance this vital transportation link.”

“This is exciting news. This funding will help safeguard rail travel through North County,” said state Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas). “By also extending rail to the Del Mar Fairgrounds with the construction of station platforms, the project funded by this award will improve regional transportation and options for commuters.