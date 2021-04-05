Clean your home this spring with eco-friendly Ecomaids

Spring cleaning time has arrived, and there’s no better way to refresh the home this time of year while keeping a thoughtful mind about the environment than by hiring Ecomaids.

Cleaning your house on your own time can be difficult. Most families on average spend about six hours a week cleaning. As an eco-friendly cleaning service, Ecomaids takes over the hassle of cleaning the home while using products free of any questionable, often toxic ingredients.

“The products we use are certified by Green Seal and EPA Safer Choice,” said Jennifer Lu, franchise owner of Ecomaids of Carlsbad-Encinitas-Clairemont. “That means they adhere to a higher standard of guidelines to help promote a sustainable environment.”

The all-natural, planted-based products are allergen and toxic-free and follow a color-coded cleaning system that prevents cross-contamination, thus making them safe for people, pets and the planet.

Ecomaids services also help those with sensitivity to other cleaning products.

“A lot of people who come to us are either immuno-compromised or seniors who can’t take heavy-scented products,” Lu said.

Lu is a San Diego native and has lived in North County for most of her life. She suffers from severe allergies and can’t stand the strong scents of harsher cleaning products like many of her clients, but she can use Ecomaids products with ease.

“We also have those clients who believe in taking care of the environment and want to make a difference,” she said.

The staff is specially trained to use the products to deliver a deep, meticulous clean of the home. Ecomaids brings all of the cleaning products right to your door, cleaning everything from baseboards to ceiling fans following a 64-point checklist.

Ecomaids offers house, apartment, commercial, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out, housekeeping and maid services. They also have specialty cleaning services that include room rotation, disinfecting, post-construction, post-event, vacation rental and open house cleans.

To have Ecomaids come and freshen up your home, call 760-642-6072.