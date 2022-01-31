Cheryl Ehlers named president for COAL gallery

CARLSBAD — It’s a new day at the North Coastal Art Gallery, managed by the Carlsbad-Oceanside Art League, (COAL), as it announced its new 2022 president, Cheryl Ehlers. She is tasked with bringing the gallery into the limelight after the delay of COVID and having the gallery closed for two months. The Board and artists plan to provide opportunities for our artists to engage the community with a full calendar of activities.

Ehlers is a Carlsbad resident of more than 37 years, and previously retired from the city of Encinitas as the Assistant Arts Administrator. We look forward to tapping into her vast knowledge of resources in working with non-profits, event coordination, artist advocacy and events. Presently, she is involved in several communities and works with many diverse non-profits, encompassing the Arts, Cultural Arts and Veteran groups. Currently, she is working closely with SIMA Management in the Carlsbad Village Faire to heighten the exposure of the art in the center by programming more events to engage the public at the center.

Besides being an award winning and well published artist, Cheryl formed The Stardust Arts, which broke ground in 2009 and has since instructed more than 14,500 underserved students. She is recognized by the State Assembly of California and the San Diego Board of Supervisors for her commitments to art in local cities. She believes in the power of positive thinking, while using it as an inspiration. “It’s not what you give, it is the satisfaction of knowing you helped another person, in some small way, that counts.”

The Carlsbad-Oceanside Art League is at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 101, in the Carlsbad Village Faire. Visit northcoastalartgallery.com, call (760) 434-8497, and view Ehlers’ work at cherylehlersart.com. Photo by Mike Lock.