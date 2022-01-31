Escondido Legend scholarship recipients chosen

From left, Robin Fox, Escondido Legends Executive Director received Escondido Legends plaques from Matthew Merrill, from Glaser-Bailey Awards. Glaser-Bailey Awards designed, produced and are donating the permanent plaques to the Escondido History Center for display in the Santa Fe Depot Museum. The 2021 Escondido Legends receive $1,000 honorariums. This year’s recipients and the 2021 Escondido Legends are; Amber Morales, Escondido High School for Escondido legends, Max and Viola Atilano; Natasha Tran, Escondido High School for the Baker Family; Joy Abdelmalak and Angeleen Duong of Escondido High School for Marvin and Carilyn Gilbert; Silvia Mendoza Orozco of Escondido High School for Helen Heller; Alexis Vega of Escondido High School for Lloyd “Lefty” Mitchell; Jimmy Pham of Del Lago Academy for Ruben T. “Rube” Nelson, MacKenzie Taylor of San Pasqual High School for Bud Quade and Annelise Jackson of Classical Academy for George and Cynthia Weir.