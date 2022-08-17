Encinitas non-profit bringing rehabilitation & wellness services to local residents

Coming off of the heels of National Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month in April, we want to introduce a new non-profit clinic in Encinitas that is providing affordable, accessible and comprehensive care for local residents with Parkinson’s as well as the treatment of any neurologic condition including Spinal Cord Injury, Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, Vertigo and Balance Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, and ALS.

NeuroLab 360 was co-founded by San Diego native Meagan George, along with Jessie Agrimis and Kristine Negrete in January of 2022. They wanted to start a clinic to serve individuals in the community who have been limited by their insurance, have run out of insurance covered visits, or wanted to increase physical therapy visits.

All are licensed Doctors of Physical Therapy (DPT) and Board Certified Neurologic Clinical Specialists (NCS). “We all worked at multiple big hospital systems and were frustrated with the insurance-based model,” Meagan explains. “Our clinic is a cash based practice. We don’t accept insurance – that way we are not limited by insurance requiring us to only work on what is medically necessary, and we are able to really focus on clients’ individual goals.”

In February, 2021 NeuroLab 360 became a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. “We did this to increase access to care and keep costs low for our clients. We also have a scholarship program for people that can’t afford services,” Meagan adds. Meagan grew up in Solana Beach and received her doctorate from San Diego State University for physical therapy. “I love everything about Encinitas!” she says. “I was a big surfer in high school and grew up going to Swami’s Beach, Hansen’s and Leucadia Pizzeria.” Her perfect weekend day in Encinitas would be playing volleyball at Moonlight Beach, walking around downtown, grabbing a bite at City Taco and ending up at Death by Tequila.

“My partners and I all feel so incredibly lucky to be able to work in this field and provide this service to the community. To be able to help someone to be able to walk again so that they can go see their grandchildren at a soccer game – well it’s just incredibly rewarding.”

For more information about NeuroLab360 and their services including their free monthly Parkinson’s group classes go to www.neurolab360.com