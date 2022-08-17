Economic Development Committee, chamber member and ambassador Mary Smylie

Mary Smylie is a realtor in Encinitas at San Diego Brokerage and as a mom of three, her family is engrained in all aspects of the community. Her kids go to school at Park Dale Lane Elementary and attend the after school program at Ecke YMCA. Her daughter plays soccer at the Encinitas Express and you will often find Mary practicing Jiu Jitsu at Gracie Barra Encinitas.

Mary joined the Encinitas Chamber because she wanted to be of service and connect with people locally. “As a realtor, an important part of my job is not just selling homes but selling the life- style of a community. A lot has happened over the last few years,Covid has had a huge impact on the local businesses and I want to give back and help our wonderful community thrive.

I personally love business and I love real estate, so it’s fun for me to bring my passion and experience to help the Chamber and to build a network of strong relationships.” Mary is a part of the Chamber Ambassador program, a leadership group working to connect with members to get them more involved in the Chamber and its monthly networking opportunities such as Moonlight Mixers, Coffee Connections and the new fun happy hour event, Chamber on Tap.

Mary also serves on the Chambers Economic Development Committee. The Committee is working collaboratively with the City and Director of Development Services Department Roy Sa- pa’u to create a “Roadmap for Business Owners” (available on the City and Chamber websites in the next couple of months). “Currently there is no clear roadmap of what needs to be done to get a business started in Encinitas. The Chamber has partnered with the City to create a step-by- step plan for prospective business owners to help them set up a successful business here.”

As for her perfect day in Encinitas, Mary loves taking her kids to Moonlight Beach at the end of summer when it’s not so busy and the weather is great. She also loves running along the 101 and stopping by the Self-Realization Meditation Gardens for some guided breath work and meditation. “I’ve lived all over the world, and this is a very special place to be. I am beyond thankful that I can raise my children here and have such a wonderful network of family and friends.”