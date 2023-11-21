‘Tis the Season to Shop Local in downtown Oceanside

There are many reasons to be local this holiday season: to support and help ensure the future of the local businesses you love, to keep more of the dollars in your community and to find locally made gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

But here is one more!

When you shop locally in Oceanside, you get rewarded! ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting the community to explore Oceanside’s retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season.

From Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, this unique and dynamic holiday lineup includes holiday programs and events featuring Shop & Win Downtown, a craft beverage tasting event, a maker’s fair offering handcrafted goods, a tree lighting celebration and more – all amid decorated shop window, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live music and carolers.

Don’t miss the Makers Market Fair on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover an array of handcrafted and artisanal goods by 40-plus area makers at this free, one-day holiday pop-up market in Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside.

While shopping downtown, you will enjoy festive holiday window displays throughout Oceanside while you shop, as many businesses are decorating their storefronts. There is a contest winner as well as a panel of judges that will judge the participants.

Once again, this year, the city will host the annual holiday tree lighting at the Regal Cinema Plaza, located at 401 Mission Ave in Oceanside, on Dec. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.