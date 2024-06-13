On-demand microtransit launches in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — Residents of San Marcos now have another convenient transportation option thanks to a microtransit pilot program launched this week by the North County Transit District.

San Marcos is the first of four cities chosen for the 12-month program, with similar pilots set to roll out in Vista, Fallbrook and Oceanside over the next two years. NCTD officials said they will spend the next year monitoring the program and its reception and seeking funding to maintain it permanently.

“During those 12-month periods, we’ll do an evaluation of the services and see how they’re operating. We’ll get learnings from those who are riding it, take feedback, and make sure the service is working for the community,” said NCTD Chief Planning and Communications Officer Chris Orlando.

NCTD’s on-demand microtransit service, NCTD+, allows residents to book a trip via the NCTD+ app to anywhere within an approximately 10-mile zone of the city.

The zone includes several parks, Cal State San Marcos and Palomar College, shopping centers, the Boys and Girls Club, the San Marcos Civic Center, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and several transit stops.

One-way trips cost $5 for the first person, with all additional riders in the same booking charged $2.50. Trips to or from an NCTD transit center are also $2.50 per person. Individuals age 13 and up are permitted to ride unaccompanied, and the service is available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NCTD said the program’s fleet of 10 vans each has an 8-person capacity, bike storage and is 100% ADA accessible.

San Marcos and NCTD leaders celebrated the program’s launch at the Tuesday farmer’s market in North City. They noted that it offers a much cheaper alternative to ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft and is convenient for many situations.

“I really think the sweet spot of this is going to be with seniors and students,” said Councilmember Mike Sannella.

Mayor Rebecca Jones encouraged residents to take advantage of the program in the next year so that it can continue.

“I think it’s going to be a huge success. We need to make sure it’s going to be successful, so everyone needs to try to use it as much as possible,” Jones said.

The NCTD+ app can be downloaded for free on the Apple and Google app stores. In addition to instant rides, users can also schedule a ride ahead of time on the app or by calling 760-726-1111.

For more information, including a map of the NCTD+ service zone in San Marcos, visit gonctd.com/services/nctdplus.