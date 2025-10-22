Carlsbad seeking builder of future ‘gem’ Veterans Memorial Park

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad is seeking bids from contractors to build what will become its largest park, along with roadway improvements to provide access to the future site.

Veterans Memorial Park is planned for a 93.7-acre undeveloped property featuring steep slopes and natural habitat. The site is bordered by Faraday Avenue to the south and west, near the Pacific View Apartments and The Crossings at Carlsbad golf course.

More than half of the site — 54.9 acres — will remain preserved in its natural state, while the remaining 38.8 acres will be developed with an array of amenities, according to city documents.

Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel said she was grateful that “so much natural beauty” would be preserved through the project.

“I think our community values having the ability — even within suburbia — to feel like you’re out in nature,” Bhat-Patel said.

A northern hub will feature the Memorial Plaza, with displays honoring veterans and service members of the six military branches. It will also include “The Ring,” a large public art installation framing a view of Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

The southern hub will center on a pump track for cyclists. Both hubs will include restrooms, pathways, picnic areas and spaces for community gatherings. An inclusive playground will connect the two hubs.

Councilmember Teresa Acosta said she was proud of how the park was designed to serve a wide range of residents.

“I especially love the multi-generational aspect,” Acosta said. “It really is going to be a gem in our city.”

The city estimates total construction costs — including inspections, permitting and administrative expenses — at $50,964,008. Based on the $49,711,450 already appropriated and $6,204,146 spent on design, engineering and other preparatory work, the city identified a shortfall in its Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget to complete construction, according to city documents.

On Tuesday, the Carlsbad City Council unanimously approved allocating an additional $7,456,704 to fully fund the project.

The city also anticipates receiving $8 million in reimbursement from state and federal grant programs. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $3 million through a Community Project Funding Grant, and the California Natural Resources Agency provided $5 million through a Department of Parks and Recreation General Fund Specified Grant, according to city documents.

In addition to building the park, the selected contractor will handle roadway improvements to add driveways from Faraday Avenue to each hub.

Five prequalified firms are eligible to submit bids, according to city documents: BrightView Landscape Development, Clark Construction Group, Edwards Construction Group, Hazard Construction Engineering and Los Angeles Engineering.

Councilmember Kevin Shin asked to make the motion for the item as a veteran. Earlier in the meeting, the council issued a proclamation recognizing the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

The city tentatively plans to select a contractor at its Dec. 9 meeting, according to city documents.