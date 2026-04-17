Carlsbad police report no complaints over military equipment use

CARLSBAD — When it comes to their use of equipment and weapons originally designed for military applications, the Carlsbad Police Department had good news to report.

Lt. Bret Cosgrove of the department told the Carlsbad City Council that in 2025, there were no internal or external complaints for policy violations related to the use of military equipment.

“All officers operated equipment in accordance with department standards,” Cosgrove said at the April 14 meeting.

In accordance with Assembly Bill 481, local law enforcement agencies must obtain annual approval from their governing body to fund, acquire or use military equipment.

The law requires agencies to adhere to a military equipment use policy that includes ways for members of the public to raise complaints, concerns or questions.

It also allows governing bodies — in this case, the Carlsbad City Council — to determine whether there are reasonable alternatives to such equipment, whether it is cost-effective, whether policies safeguard the public’s welfare, safety, civil rights and civil liberties and whether prior use complies with existing policy.

Councilmember Teresa Acosta said she appreciated the transparency of the process and that it showed Carlsbad “followed the law perfectly.”

Cosgrove said the department used military equipment last year for 15 Quick Reaction Force deployments at marathons, concerts, graduations and festivals, as well as a high-risk search warrant and two Mobile Field Force deployments for preplanned protests.

Members of the department’s SWAT team also used the equipment to support the Oceanside Police Department and the Secret Service during Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit.

Councilmember Melanie Burkholder said she spoke with a friend who works for the Secret Service at the Camp Pendleton event and heard positive feedback about the department.

“He was complimenting our PD on your professionalism and just the overall enjoyment that he had working with you all,” Burkholder said. “So keep up the good work.”

Equipment

State law defines military equipment to include unmanned aerial systems such as drones; armored personnel carriers; certain breaching tools; firearms and ammunition of .50 caliber or greater, as well as some under .50 caliber; and less-lethal platforms such as beanbag shotguns, noise flash diversionary devices and chemical agents like tear gas.

Cosgrove said that of the department’s 54 pieces of military equipment, only seven can be used in standard patrol.

“Most equipment requires specialized training and deployment considerations, so it is used only by SWAT members,” Cosgrove said.

Drone flights frequently support daily operations, including open-air searches, large-scale events and SWAT assistance, Cosgrove said. The department logged 977 drone flights last year, though that figure reflects takeoffs and landings, meaning a single event may involve multiple flights.

The department maintains 13 drones and replaced older models in 2025 with two Matrice 4T units, while also acquiring an Avata-2 drone “in anticipation of an upcoming replacement,” Cosgrove said.

Police also purchased two pairs of dual-tube night vision goggles using State Homeland Security Program grant funds, bringing its inventory to eight dual-tube goggles and 24 monocular units.

In 2025, the department converted additional shotguns to less-lethal beanbag shotguns, increasing the total from 41 to 44, with approximately 1,500 rounds in inventory. These are used in standard patrol.

The department decommissioned five Remington 700 LTR bolt-action rifles and one AR-10 rifle last year and plans to replace the AR-10 in 2026.

The department’s Lenco BearCat armored rescue vehicle, purchased in 2011, is nearing the end of its service life. Officials anticipate securing federal grant funding in 2026 and receiving a replacement vehicle in 2028.

“Until then, the current Bearcat will remain in service if it is reliable,” Cosgrove said.

Councilmember Kevin Shin said the need for such equipment reflects evolving public safety challenges.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to scale up this high, but it’s just a reminder that that’s the case,” Shin said. “I’m also very proud of our department with the maturity level and the ability to really respect what they’re actually purchasing, using and training on, so that we can make sure that our public trusts us with such types of weaponry and less than lethal weapons.”