Oceanside police add two drones to military-grade inventory

OCEANSIDE — The City Council unanimously approved the Police Department’s addition of two drones and its inventory of “military-grade” equipment as part of an annual state-mandated review.

For the past five years, police departments across California have complied with Assembly Bill 481, also known as the Military Equipment Use Policy Act. The law, which took effect Jan. 1, 2022, requires law enforcement agencies to develop a use policy for equipment the state classifies as “military-grade.” The policy must be approved by the City Council, which also reviews the policy and equipment inventory annually, makes any necessary updates and accepts public comment.

According to Assistant Police Chief John McKean, the Police Department received no internal or external complaints regarding the use of its equipment between July 1, 2025, and the June 17 council meeting, and all equipment was used in accordance with department policy.

The Oceanside Police Department currently operates 16 drones capable of capturing images in low-light conditions, with some also equipped with thermal imaging technology.

The department logged 396 flight hours across 1,933 flights over the past year. Of those, 1,816 were operational flights and 117 were training flights.

McKean said the drones are not used for neighborhood surveillance.

“It’s all based on calls for services,” he said. “That’s the only time we fly the drones – and preplanned SWAT warrants.”

McKean said the department plans to add two more drones to its inventory.

Other equipment covered under the policy includes a Lenco BearCat armored rescue vehicle, which was deployed twice during the past year. The vehicle is typically used for preplanned SWAT warrants or incidents involving armed suspects.

The department also maintains a Crisis Negotiations Team vehicle, built on a Ford E-450 chassis, which was used 10 times in the past year, and a Mobile Command Vehicle, built on a 2024 Sprinter van chassis, which was used once. Unlike the BearCat, those vehicles are not armored.

The department’s inventory also includes “less-lethal” weapons, including 22 pepperball launchers, which were used twice last year; 22 less-lethal 12-gauge shotguns, which were used three times; and 27 less-lethal 40-millimeter launchers, which were used once.

McKean said all uses of less-lethal weapons during the past year involved noncompliant armed suspects.

OPD also possesses flashbang devices, which are generally used during SWAT operations. McKean noted that officers used flashbangs in April during a homicide and attempted-suicide incident on Falling Leaf Road.

The department’s breaching equipment, used to gain entry into buildings, includes blasting caps, detonating cord, C-3 explosive sheets, 12-gauge heavy door-breacher munitions and a KBT 3-1000 kinetic breaching tool.

During public comment, Mary Davis said she opposed the state law requiring police departments to disclose details about their equipment, calling it “self-sabotage.”

“Yes, transparency has a place, but so does common sense. This ill-conceived mandatory disclosure law requires law enforcement agencies to publicly catalog equipment capabilities, inventories usage and future acquisition plans,” Davis said. “In other words, Sacramento requires the police department to sit down at a proverbial poker table with cards facing out with any and all opponents to see.”

Oceanside resident Jimmy Knott expressed concerns that the policy does not address how seniors could be affected by the use of chemical agents.

“In all 52 pages, never saw a rinsing station or some form of clothing that could be changed into. I never saw a system for medical care for our seniors that would be supplied to them that could be requested,” he said.

McKean said that when less-lethal weapons are used, paramedics must evaluate those involved and either clear them medically or transport them to Tri-City Medical Center for further treatment.

“We don’t just use it and leave – if there are any type of symptoms, they’re treated,” he said.