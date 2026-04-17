MTS, NCTD propose first transit fare hike since 2009

REGION — The first fare increase for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District since 2009 will go before the San Diego Association of Governments’ Transportation Committee this summer, it was announced.

MTS and NCTD boards recommended the rate hike on Thursday to “help address their respective financial sustainability strategies,” according to a joint statement.

If approved by SANDAG, fare increases are expected to take effect this fall in a phased approach over two years. A second increase would occur in fall 2027.

“These fare increases are part of a wider set of strategies to push out a fiscal cliff in order to identify sustainable long-term funding solutions that preserve vital transit service for San Diego,” the statement read.

Final fare proposals are expected to go before the committee in May or June.

Under the recommendation, monthly passes would increase from $72 to $85 for adults and from $23 to $28 for seniors, disabled and Medicare riders later this year.

A second phase in 2027 would raise monthly passes to $95 for adults and $30 for seniors, disabled and Medicare riders.

NCTD Coaster passes would shift from a zone-based model to a flat-fare system this fall. One-way Coaster fares would reflect the current Zone 3 price of $6.50 for adults and $3.25 for seniors, disabled and Medicare riders, while monthly Coaster passes would increase to $185 for adults and $60 for those riders.

For one-way rides, the proposal would raise fares from $2.50 to $3 this fall and to $3.25 next year and from $1.25 to $1.50 for senior, disabled and Medicare riders.

If approved, the increases would generate between $9 million and $14 million for MTS. Fare revenue accounts for 17% of the agency’s operating budget — about $81 million of its $470 million fiscal year 2026 budget.

“Several factors have contributed to the current financial challenges facing MTS and NCTD, many of which mirror trends impacting transit agencies nationwide,” the statement read. “These factors include rising workforce costs, higher operating expenses, flat sales tax revenues and limited local funding.”