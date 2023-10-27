Carlsbad officer who fired weapon at armed suspect identified

CARLSBAD — A Carlsbad police officer who fired his weapon at an allegedly armed suspect during a traffic stop last week has been identified as Vincent Abbate.

Abbate has been employed by the Carlsbad Police Department since August 2022 and is assigned as a patrol officer, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrick Harold Doherty, a 25-year-old Oceanside man, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20, for allegedly shooting at Abbate during a traffic stop, according to the department.

Abbate pulled over Doherty in a white Ford van for multiple traffic violations around 10:55 p.m. Friday on Madison Street at Oak Avenue in downtown Carlsbad, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

As the officer approached the vehicle, Doherty allegedly produced a handgun and fired at least one shot at Abbate, the lieutenant said. Abbate found cover and returned fire while the suspect drove south about one-eighth of a block before stopping.

A high-risk vehicle stop was then conducted by additional officers, including a police dog and a field supervisor. Doherty then complied with police and was apprehended several minutes later.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was struck by gunfire. However, several rounds struck the suspect’s van, police reported. During an inspection of the vehicle, an un-serialized handgun was allegedly discovered on the driver’s side floorboard.

Doherty was booked into Vista Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, felony resisting, assault with a firearm on a police officer and an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence.

The SDPD’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the shooting investigation, per county policy.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call 619-531-2293, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.