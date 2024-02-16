Cardiff Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary

ENCINITAS — The Cardiff Farmers Market will celebrate its first anniversary on March 2, marking a year of growth, community impact and supporting local farmers, producers and artisans.

“Reflecting on the past year, the success of the Cardiff Farmers Market has truly surpassed our expectations,” said Alison Wielechowski, executive director of Cardiff 101 Main Street association, the organization behind the farmers market. “It’s been a remarkable journey to see our community come together to support local agriculture and artisans.”

According to organizers, the market has become a platform for local entrepreneurs in North San Diego County, fostering a diverse vendor community. The market attracts residents mainly from Cardiff, Olivenhain, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe with its fresh findings and family-friendly entertainment.

In its first year, Cardiff Farmers Market became the only market in Encinitas to offer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT). The market has also witnessed a 20% increase in certified farmers since its inception, showcasing a growing range of locally sourced produce.

“This celebration is our way of saying thank you to our customers and vendors for coming back every week – rain or shine,” Wielechowski said. “We’re excited to continue growing and providing a space where everyone can access fresh, sustainable and local produce.”

To commemorate this milestone, the market has planned a series of festive activities taking place at the market on Saturday, March 2:

The first 150 visitors will receive a sweet treat from Chaupain Bakery;

Participants can find their “birthday buddy” at the market and receive a gift at the Cardiff 101 information booth;

Two chances to win $100: shoppers will receive a ticket to win $100 worth of Cardiff Farmer’s Market bucks, and opportunity drawing winners will be announced March 16 and March 30;

Entertainment including face painting, The Bubble Guy from 12:30 to 2 p.m., musical performances from the Ada Harris Wild Cat Band and more.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during normal farmer’s market operation hours at MiraCosta College’s San Elijo campus.

For more information, visit the Cardiff Farmers Market website.