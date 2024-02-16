Escondido art gallery dedicated to kids throughout March

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Art Association will dedicate its gallery to children’s art throughout March for Art Education Month.

Giving back to the community and promoting art in students, the Escondido Art Association (EAA) has two programs for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We are proud to offer a place for students to see their art on display and share their unique talents,” said EAA President Tokeli Baker. “Creating a space for creativity and where the joy of art can grow for young artists is our goal as an organization. We can’t wait to see what these young artists create.”

Through their Kids Kaleidoscope program, K-11 students can submit one piece of art, either 2D or 3D, with a maximum size of 20 inches on all sides, including its frame. The winners will receive art kits in four grade categories.

EAA’s scholarship program is exclusively for graduating seniors from any high school in Escondido. Donations from the Youth Education Fund, the East Escondido Rotary Club and the community at large allows the association to give $1,000 in scholarships to students.

The awards include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, $150 for third place and two honorable mention awards for $50 each.

Submissions for both programs will be received on Saturday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

High school students must take the following steps to enter:

Fill out a scholarship application or entry form; Obtain a letter of recommendation from their scholarship coordinator or art teacher; Write an essay about their interest in art; and Submit three pieces of artwork with at least one original piece.

Materials are available from scholarship coordinators at individual schools and at www.escondidoartassociation.org. Completed packages must be submitted to the EAA Gallery at 121 W. Grand Avenue, Escondido. Winners will be notified by March 8, and artwork will remain on exhibit through the month of March.

A reception and awards ceremony will be held at the EAA Gallery for all students who submitted art on March 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. Winners must be present to receive their cash awards.

Artist Christopher Lloyd Tucker will judge the students’ art. Tucker, who is currently being honored for February’s Black History Month at the California Center for the Arts Escondido, will also host a free and open to the public live painting demo on March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact Scholarship Committee Chair Sean Cathey by email at [email protected], call 619-980-9419, or visit the EAA’s website at https://escondidoartassociation.org/education for details.