Carlsbad reminds public about food waste prevention

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad reminded the public this week about food waste and what can be done to prevent excess food from ending up at a landfill, especially after the Super Bowl or holidays.

A 2021 report prepared by the Environmental Protection Agency said that each year, the amount of food sent to landfills in the U.S. accounts for 170 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“That’s equal to the annual carbon dioxide emissions of 42 coal-fired power plants. And, this estimate does not include the significant methane emissions from food waste rotting in landfills,” according to a statement from the city.

According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, U.S. food waste is estimated to be 30-40% of the food supply, and Californians throw away approximately 6 million tons of food waste annually.

“We can be leaders in our communities by collecting unspoiled, healthy food and donating it to our neighbors in need. By donating food, we’re feeding people, not landfills, supporting local communities and saving money,” the California Association of Food Banks said.

The following are some helpful food conservation tips:

Be realistic about how much food you need to serve. Avoid overbuying and choose dishes that can be easily stored and repurposed into leftovers, so nothing is wasted;

Make sure your family, friends or guests know about the importance of putting food scraps in a separate container from the trash. For convenience, you can designate a regular trash can to collect food scraps inside and then take them out to your green cart later;

Scraps such as chicken wing bones, food-soiled paper products, and pizza boxes can be placed in the green recycling bin cart.

More information on food conservation and organic waste recycling can be found at www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/environmental-sustainability/reduce-reuse-recycle/organic-waste-recycling.