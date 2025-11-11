POWAY — More than one hundred golfers turned out for the nineteenth annual CAPS Pregnancy Plus Medical Clinics Charity Golf Tournament, held this year at Maderas Golf Club in Poway. The event brought in more than 69000 to support free pregnancy care and related services for families across San Diego County.

“This year’s tournament was very successful and helps us provide free pregnancy services for women and families in San Diego,” said Janelle Moreno, development and tournament director for CAPS.

Players began the day with check in and opening remarks from board member Jim Sardo. Chick fil A provided boxed lunches before participants moved to the putting contest, where Bill Davis took first place. After the round, guests gathered for a Baja taco buffet, a raffle and the awards program. Tournament video highlights played during the reception.

Raffle prizes included four seats to a men’s San Diego Football Club playoff match at Snapdragon Stadium, six golf lessons with teaching professional Richard Iorio and a two night stay at Sky Mesa in San Diego.

CAPS Pregnancy Plus Medical Clinics operates five licensed clinics in downtown San Diego, La Jolla near the University of California San Diego, Kearny Mesa, Pacific Beach and near the San Diego State University campus. The clinics provide free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, education and related services. CAPS does not receive financial benefit from pregnancies and refers patients to outside partners for adoption services when requested. The organization also offers low or no cost STI and STD testing and treatment.

The mission of CAPS is to support people facing unintended pregnancies by offering medical care, education and resources in a confidential setting. Tournament proceeds help maintain quick appointment availability and reduce typical delays in accessing early pregnancy care. CAPS also assists patients with insurance enrollment and other social service needs after a baby is born.

“What a beautiful day on a fabulous course,” said Julie Dowler, executive director of CAPS. “Maderas delivered terrific greens and a great experience. We are grateful for our sponsors and for the support of all our golfers. We look forward to welcoming everyone back on Monday, October 5, 2026, for the twentieth annual tournament.”

Tournament results

First place: David Taddeo, Greg Clark, Raf Kiti and Mike Rouillard

Second place: Brandon Ensley, Paul Ensley, Josh Felice and Matt Smith

Third place honorable mention: Larry Youngkrantz, Dan Vickery, Hannah Rogers and Steve Vickery

Closest to the pin

No. 7: David Taddeo

No. 15: Jim Brinson

Ladies No. 4: Karen Rundio

Ladies No. 17: Karen Rundio

Longest drive

Men: Chris Stromquist

Ladies: Hannah Rogers

Putting contest winner: Bill Davis

Event sponsors included Joon Fuller Real Estate, the Sardo family, ZTL Ventures, Inland Federal Credit Union, Chick fil A, Vessel, Steve and Kristi Johnson, the Lamb family, Pro Kids First Tee San Diego, DUHS Commercial, Dane Soderberg and Associates, Lawrence Tax Services Diversified Properties, Kahala Travel, Grove Church and Jerry and Kim Fregoe. Media sponsors included Ranch and Coast Magazine, KPRZ Radio and Christian Newsmagazine.

About CAPS

CAPS serves more than sixteen hundred patients each year with pregnancy consultations, nurse visits, ultrasounds and education. The organization continues supporting families through its social services program after a baby is born. Since its founding, CAPS has served an estimated seventeen thousand five hundred pregnancy cases.

More information is available at capspregnancyclinics.org, by email at [email protected], or by calling 619 337 8080.