Encinitas to offer program for navigating business permits

ENCINITAS – The City of Encinitas will offer a two-hour program on Monday, Nov. 17, aimed at helping local businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs navigate its permit process.

The two-hour class – The Encinitas Permit Playbook – will take place at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center from noon until 2 p.m. The program is free and spots can be reserved online.

The Permit Playbook is part of the Encinitas R.A.V.E.S. (Retention, Attraction, Vitality, Engagethe ment, and Support) Program. Through R.A.V.E.S., the city looks to improve its relationships with local businesses and non-profit organizations.

Through a series of workshops and business visits, the city government seeks to improve its understanding of the issues facing local businesses and offering tools aimed at buttressing the local economy.

The Permit Playbook is aimed at both new and existing businesses. The city said the program will include practical tips on when a use permit is required as well as how to navigate the permitting process, including strategies on how to reduce wait times. It will include additional time for networking with other entrepreneurs and city staff.