CAPS hosts 26th annual gala

CAPS Pregnancy+ Medical Clinics, with 5 licensed medical clinics located throughout San Diego, hosted its highly-anticipated 26th Annual “Abundant Life” Gala Fundraising Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026. This event celebrated 26 years of transforming lives with CAPS, and featured keynote speaker Erin Hawley, Senior Counsel, Vice President of the Center for Life & Regulatory Practice at ADF.

The fundraising dinner took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Mission Valley, commencing at 4:30 p.m. with an elegant VIP Reception exclusively for Table Sponsors and Underwriters with keynote speaker Erin Hawley. Guests at the VIP Reception received a photo with Hawley, heard her remarks during a Q&A, and received an autographed copy of her book entitled “LIVING BELOVED: LESSONS FROM MY LITTLE ONES ABOUT THE HEART OF GOD.” Tony Simoncini, CAPS Board Vice Chairman, served as the evening’s Emcee, with Alex Vargas conducting the successful Paddle Raise portion of the evening.

“It was a truly wonderful evening, filled with inspiration and hope,” said Jim Sardo, long time Board Member and loyal Event Sponsor. “Guest Speaker Erin Hawley delivered an incredible message that deeply resonated with everyone present. Her words were both powerful and uplifting. Executive Director Julie Dowler also spoke about the progress this nonprofit organization has made, and shared an exciting vision for the future. CAPS Pregnancy+ Medical Clinics now have five brick-and-mortar locations serving young women, and are preparing to launch a new Virtual Clinic. This addition will give women easy access to information and guidance 24/7whenever they need it most. I am truly grateful to have been part of such an impactful night, surrounded by people who are passionate about supporting women. I am proud to be involved, and look forward to seeing how it continues to grow and serve the community.”

CAPS Pregnancy+ Medical Clinics currently operates five licensed medical clinics located in downtown San Diego, La Jolla near UCSD, Kearny Mesa, Pacific Beach, and near the campus of SDSU. CAPS offers free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, as well as, medical and educational consultations. From early pregnancy medical services to help with parenting, education, housing, and insurance, CAPS is dedicated to serving families experiencing unexpected pregnancies by providing a strong support system during and after pregnancy. CAPS also offers low-to-no-cost STI/STD testing and treatment.

“As we have announced tonight, we are excited about the launch of our Virtual Clinic, which will increase our online presence and accessibility 24/7,” said Julie Dowler, CAPS Executive Director. “We anticipate more patients in our clinics, more ultrasounds, and the ability to empower and equip through CAPS social services and community referrals. The good news is that CAPS is already prepared for this future growth. Those facing unintended pregnancies need to know that there is help and that there are resources for their situations. The work of CAPS Pregnancy+ Medical Clinics is to help build healthier communities by serving women, couples, and their families who are facing difficult circumstances.”

CAPS was excited to welcome Erin Hawley as the keynote speaker for this dinner celebration. Erin Hawley is a frequent commentator on legal issues with leading national media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Legal Times, USA Today, The Hill, Newsweek, Fox News, US News, The Washington Examiner, etc. Erin Hawley is not only a wife, a mother of three, and author, but is also a highly accomplished attorney. She is a gifted advocate working to create a safer world for both organizations, as well as, patients.

“It was an elegant evening that gathered people together who support the mission of CAPS, in reaching women and families who are experiencing an unexpected pregnancy,” said Dr. Jennifer Woodson, Medical Director of CAPS Pregnancy+ Medical Clinics. “Speaker Erin Hawley gave an informative and engaging update from a legislative perspective, and was so encouraging on how CAPS is meeting the needs of men, women, and their families in San Diego!”

For additional information, please contact CAPS Pregnancy+ Medical Clinics at 619-337-8080 or visit www.capspregnancyclinics.org