Camp Pendleton families members cheer the arrival of U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a homecoming on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Feb. 28. The squadron returned from the unit’s Western Pacific 21.2 deployment in support of U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet area of operations as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group.