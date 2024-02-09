Five Marines identified in fatal helicopter crash

REGION — The five Marines who died in the CH-53E helicopter crash on Tuesday in East County San Diego were identified today by the U.S. Marine Corps.

All five were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, USMC Capt. Stephanie Leguizamon said.

The identities of the Marines are: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief; Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, a CH-53E helicopter pilot; Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, a CH-53E helicopter pilot; Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

Davis enlisted in the Marine Corps on Sept. 3, 2019, and was promoted to the rank of lance corporal on Jan. 1, 2024. His decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Langen enlisted in the Marine Corps on Sept. 14, 2017, and was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Oct. 1, 2022. His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

Moulton commissioned in the Marine Corps on March 29, 2019, and was promoted to the rank of captain on Aug. 1, 2023. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.

Casey commissioned in the Marine Corps on May 16, 2019, and was promoted to the rank of captain on Sept. 1, 2023. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.

Nava commissioned in the Marine Corps on May 26, 2017, and was promoted to the rank of captain on Nov. 1, 2021. His decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of HMH-361. “Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

At the time of the crash, the CH-53E and crew were conducting routine flight training. The crash was under investigation.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter departed Tuesday from Creech Air Force Base, in Indian Springs, Nevada — about 30 miles northwest of Las Vegas — and headed for Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. It was last heard from around 11:30 that night.

The aircraft was located by civil authorities in Pine Valley, in East County, at 9:08 a.m. the next day, military officials reported Wednesday.