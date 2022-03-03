New look for California Welcome Center Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — The California Welcome Center Oceanside, 928 N. Coast Highway, now welcomes visitors with the surf-skate culture that is a defining characteristic of the Oceanside experience. After a recent remodel, this trip-planning and seaside vacation resource is the first stop for many Southern California visitors.

One new addition to the California Welcome Center Oceanside is the custom skateboard display, donated by Tracker Truck founder and Oceanside resident Larry Balma. The display showcases the progression of skating over the years through changing board styles, including boards from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk and his professional skateboarder son Riley, who is also a local business owner. Destination photography covers the walls, emphasizing the cultural diversity and natural beauty of the area. There is also a wall-size mural created from an image by Oceanside photographer Myles McGuiness, of a surfer duck-diving through a wave.

“Ensuring that visitors discover the best of the destination through insider tips curated by locals has always been our mission at CWC Oceanside,” said Leslee Gaul, CEO of Visit Oceanside. “The center’s new design better reflects this personalized, hyper-local experience through its destination specific décor and enhanced amenities.” From shiplap walls to distressed wood floors, the CWC Oceanside now has the feel of a throwback beach cottage. The organization influences about one-third of the $415 million that is generated by visitor spending in Oceanside each year, which supports more than 3,500 jobs.

Visit Oceanside operates the state’s official Welcome Center. With just one stop, visitors can find local, regional and state maps, purchase discount tickets to major Southern California attractions, make hotel reservations or shop for the perfect California keepsake.

The center is part of the state’s official network of visitor information centers. For more information, call (800) 350-7873 or visit visitoceanside.org