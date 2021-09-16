California Surf Museum celebrates 30 years in Oceanside

Celebrating its grand opening in Oceanside in 1991, the California Surf Museum is hosting a night of surf film and celebrities Sept. 29 at 312 Pier View Way, Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE — The California Surf Museum had its Official Grand Opening in Oceanside on Sept. 28, 1991. Help them celebrate its 30th anniversary at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at 312 Pier View Way, with Carl Ackerman and Woody Ekstrom, topped off with a bit of cake and champagne.

Director Carl Ackerman will present an exclusive showing of the documentary “The Life Story of Doc Ball.” Several years in the making, the 54-minute film, written and co-produced by historian Malcolm Gault-Williams (“Legendary Surfers”), incorporates hundreds of still images and thousands of feet of 16mm footage that Doc produced, in and out of the water. Ball was among the first photographers to document his fellow surfers, taking action-packed black-and-white images, he then organized into the first photo book on surfing, “California Surfriders,” published in 1946.

The evening is $25 general admission, payable at door, however, seats must be reserved by calling (760) 721-6876. Masks are recommended indoors.

Ackerman captured Greg Noll’s thoughts about Doc’s historic influence on surfing, and of their close friendship. Windansea pioneer Woody Ekstrom, who will be an honored guest, describes Doc’s skills as a photographer and how he ended up with Doc’s homemade “shoots-box,” currently on display in our exhibit hall.

Doc’s personal photo collection — including 16mm moving film — is showcased throughout, with music by Daniel Ho, Herb Ohta Jr. and Taimane. The film is now airing on various PBS stations throughout the U.S.

The 2021 California Surfing Day T-shirts have arrived, as well, available for purchase for a limited time at the California Welcome Center Oceanside, as well as online. Created in partnership with Surf Ride, Oceanside’s oldest family-owned surf shop, T-shirt sales will benefit Oceanside’s iconic California Surf Museum,