Visit Carlsbad names new president and CEO

Visit Carlsbad, the destination marketing organization for the city of Carlsbad, has announced the appointment of its new President & CEO, Kim Sidoriak. Prior to joining the Visit Carlsbad team, Sidoriak was chief marketing officer for Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, where she was responsible for strategy, tactics and programs that strengthened interest, demand and recognition of Santa Monica. With this move, Sidoriak will work with the Visit Carlsbad team and key stakeholders to elevate Carlsbad as one of the premier tourism destinations in Southern California.