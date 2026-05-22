California investigates E. coli outbreak linked to The Kebab Shop

SACRAMENTO — California health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop locations in Northern and Southern California, according to the California Department of Public Health.

As of May 19, nine California residents had been infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) between March 27 and April 30, state officials said in a release.

Six of the illnesses involved children, five people were hospitalized, and two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe complication that can lead to kidney failure. No deaths have been reported, officials said.

The Coast News requested information about which restaurant locations were linked to the outbreak and will update this story as more details become available.

Investigators believe grilled beef kofta, a seasoned ground beef kebab served at The Kebab Shop, is the likely source of the outbreak based on interviews with sick individuals. The restaurant chain voluntarily paused sales of grilled beef kofta at all locations on May 18 and is fully cooperating with public health officials, according to CDPH.

Health officials said the risk of exposure is not believed to be ongoing at this time, and current information suggests the implicated beef product was distributed only to The Kebab Shop.

Symptoms of E. coli infection can include diarrhea (often bloody), vomiting and abdominal cramps. Symptoms generally begin three to four days after exposure. Most people recover within a week, though severe illness can occur, particularly among young children.

Consumers who ate beef kofta from any The Kebab Shop location and develop symptoms within 10 days should contact a health care provider, the department said. Officials also advised customers to discard any leftover grilled beef kofta from the restaurant chain.

The Kebab Shop did not respond to a request for comment.

The investigation remains ongoing as state and federal agencies continue to monitor for additional illnesses and conduct product testing.