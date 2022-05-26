California Brown Pelican illness puzzles scientists

REGION — Since approximately May 13, 2022, California Brown Pelicans have been admitted to several Southern and Central California wildlife rehabilitation facilities from San Luis Obispo County south to San Diego County.

The California Brown Pelicans have been found emaciated and frequently with secondary injuries or broken wings. Many of these birds died shortly after arrival at a facility. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), local wildlife rehabilitation facilities and other state partners are coordinating to assess the ongoing situation.

CDFW is conducting postmortem examination and testing on pelicans that have been brought into rehabilitation facilities. Results indicate that pelicans are succumbing to starvation-related problems. Currently, there are no indications of disease or unusual parasites. CDFW is unable to provide information on the underlying cause of this event at this time.

For your safety — and that of the birds — CDFW, USFWS and wildlife rehabilitation facilities ask that you do not touch, attempt to feed, or take photographs with the birds. Do not attempt to remove fishing lines or embedded fishing hooks from entangled birds as this may cause further injury.

You can help if you report an injured or sick pelican. Call your local wildlife rehabilitation facility and email the Wildlife Health Laboratory at [email protected], San Diego County – SeaWorld San Diego Rescue team: (800) 541-7325 or [email protected]

This species was listed as federally endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 1970 due to the impacts of DDT, a pesticide. After DDT was banned, they made a remarkable recovery and were removed from the endangered species list in 2009. This species plays an important role in the Pacific Coast ecosystem feeding on northern anchovy, Pacific sardine and mackerel.

CDFW, USFWS and partners will continue to track this unusual event.