Carlsbad Charitable Foundation awards grants

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Charitable Foundation (CCF) will be hosting its 14th annual Grants Celebration at a private home from 6 to 8 p.m. June 7.

“Our goal with this grant funding cycle is to invest in projects that will improve and preserve the quality of life for those who live, work and play in Carlsbad for generations to come,” said Justin Peek, board chair of CCF.

CCF will be awarding in excess of $90,000 at the upcoming 14th annual Grants Celebration ceremony to the following Carlsbad focused nonprofit organizations:

For the 2022-2023 grant cycle, CCF focused on proposals for innovative projects, partnerships and initiatives aimed at advancing the quality of life for Carlsbad residents in a meaningful, measurable and sustainable way.

Through its annual grantmaking, CCF addresses a wide range of community issues. During this grant cycle CCF has focused on Health & Human Services, Arts & Culture, Environmental Sustainability and Youth and Educational Programs.

The awardees will be honored at the grant celebration ceremony, which is open to the Carlsbad community. Anyone interested in learning more about the philanthropic efforts of CCF is encouraged to attend. For questions or more information about attending this free event, contact Lesley Hughes at [email protected] or call (619) 693-4489. To attend the event, RSVP by June 6. Address for the event will be provided upon RSVP.