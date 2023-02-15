Cal State San Marcos expands guaranteed admission

SAN MARCOS — CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for guaranteed admission with five new school districts during the university’s annual meeting with local superintendents. The event will be from 7 to 9 a.m. March 1 at The McMahan House on campus.

The new districts are San Dieguito Union High School District, Bonsall Unified School District, Guajome Schools, Hemet Unified School District and Poway Unified School District. They will be joining The Alliance, CSUSM’s regionally focused initiative intended to create a comprehensive pathway to college access and success.

There are 10 districts already in The Alliance: Carlsbad Unified School District, Escondido Union High School District, Oceanside Unified School District, San Marcos Unified School District, Vista Unified School District, Fallbrook Union High School District, Lake Elsinore Unified School District, Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Temecula Valley Unified School District and Valley Center/Pauma Unified School District.

Neufeldt will sign the five new agreements as well as updated MOUs for the existing districts. She also will speak on the theme of “CSUSM’s Strategic Plan and Our Regional Service Area – Serving and Supporting Students.”

Under the MOUs, students are guaranteed admission if they reach particular standards, and they’re also supported by a peer mentoring program in their first year at CSUSM and ongoing assistance through graduation. The standards to be accepted at CSUSM as an Alliance student, are: