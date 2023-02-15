Frequent-riders fare for NCTD

OCEANSIDE — North County Transit District (NCTD) announced Feb. 15, the launch of a new, discounted fare product for the COASTER train to meet the needs of the hybrid workforce, as well as provide flexibility for leisure travelers and frequent riders. The COASTER 5-Pack and COASTER 10-Pack, which are new pilot fare products, provide customers with five or ten individual days of unlimited COASTER and regional transit system use within a limited time from the initial purchase.

The new fare products are ideal for employees with a hybrid work schedule who go to the office periodically or who want to take transit as an alternative to their regular commute. In addition, the products provide flexibility and savings for frequent riders who take in ballgames, attend concerts or other events. The discounted products also provide visitors to San Diego a convenient, cost-effective way to travel around the region during their stay.

The COASTER 10-Pack offers a 50 percent discount, based on the COASTER Regional Day Pass. It provides unlimited use of COASTER on any ten individual days within 60 days of the initial purchase. Transfers to SPRINTER, BREEZE, FLEX, MTS Bus, Trolley, MTS Rapid and MTS Rapid Express are included. After 60 days, the pass, along with unused days, expires.

The COASTER 5-Pack offers a 40 percent discount over the COASTER Regional Day Pass. This flexible fare product can be used on any five individual days within 30 days of the initial purchase. Transfers to SPRINTER, BREEZE, FLEX, MTS Bus, Trolley, MTS Rapid and MTS Rapid Express are included. After 30 days, the pass, along with unused days, expires.

COASTER 10-Pack $75 Adult and $37.50 Senior/Disabled/Medicare

COASTER 5-Pack $45 Adult and $22.50 Senior/Disabled/Medicare

COASTER 5-Pack and COASTER 10-Pack are available for purchase through the PRONTO mobile app, at PRONTO ticket vending machines on COASTER platforms, and at NCTD Customer Service locations. This pass is only available via PRONTO during a limited pilot period of up to 12 months.