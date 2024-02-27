Burglars steal more than $35K in luxury items from Del Mar home

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has advised North County residents to secure their homes after burglars stole more than $35,000 in high-end jewelry, luxury wristwatches and designer handbags from a Del Mar home.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a residential burglary at 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 200 block of 10th Street in Del Mar, where the male and female victims reported a break-in at their home.

Items taken from the couple’s residence included Michele watches, Na Hoku necklaces, purses, and bracelets. The victims also reported that four passports, two social security cards, IDs, and other miscellaneous identifying items were removed from the home. According to law enforcement officials, the house did not have security cameras despite being in a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar homes.

Lt. Ryan Wisniewski of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station told The Coast News that similar crimes have been reported in the neighborhood, adding that “affluent areas like this are prime targets for burglary.” Wisniewski said law enforcement does not believe the burglary is connected to South American theft groups or “crime tourists.”

According to Wisniewski, law enforcement is aware of the recent spike in burglaries and thefts and has implemented extra patrols in the neighborhood. He emphasized that protection from burglaries is a “joint effort” between law enforcement and the community.

The sheriff’s department suggests homeowners take measures to better protect their property from thieves, such as installing security cameras, alarms and motion-activated lights, changing their locks, and hiding valuables. Wisniewski said residents can contact the sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit, which can provide home security recommendations.

“(Enhanced security measures) will harden the target,” Wisniewski said. “These things may be obvious, but you may not think about them.”

The sheriff’s department is also preparing to launch the Safe Cities Project in early spring, allowing homeowners and businesses to register their security devices (Ring cameras, etc.) with law enforcement, who can access and review video footage if a crime is committed.