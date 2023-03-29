Build confidence with hands-on learning

At Snapology we believe children are meant to learn through play.

When children are engaged in interactive, hands-on activities, their creativity flourishes and they show an increased interest in learning and exploring concepts.

Our award-winning Science, Technology, Engineering, and Robotics Camps represent the best of what North County can offer when it comes to STEAM for ages 5-14.

This year, Snapology was selected as premier partner for S.T.E.A.M. camps at the Grauer School in Encinitas.

We are proud to offer over 50 STEM camps designed to challenge kids’ minds to discover, explore, and invent. We emphasize social development through teamwork so friends can play, create, and explore together.

This year’s lineup includes new additions like Renewable Energy and Spike Prime Robotics, which will challenge more advanced kiddos in coding and autonomous robotics.

Some other popular camps include Moviemaking, Advanced Minecraft, Architecture, Brick Art, Geography, Combat Robots, Science of Superpowers, Drone Commander, Amusement Park Engineering and many more adventures where the fun never sets!

Take a picture of the QR code to enroll, or sign up for our camps here:

tinyurl.com/SNAP-STEAM-Camps

Snapology also offers year-round programs in schools, community facilities, local businesses and even for pods at homes. So, check us out at SolanaBeach.Snapology.com.

Kids have so much fun in our programs that they don’t even realize they’re learning!

Shh, don’t tell them it’s educational!