Leading Note Theatre ‘Spring Music Concert’

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Leading Note Studios Theatre will host a community concert event.

This concert will be the first in a series of seasonal concerts coming this year at the Theatre.

The Spring Concert will feature performances of Beethoven classical piano performed by Wei Heng Shao, Disney improvisations by Blane Abernathy, Violin performances with George Volkev, Vocals by songwriter Mary Corso and many more. It will be a night filled with a variety of music right here in North County, San Marcos, California.

“I love sharing music with the community! It is joyful and makes you smile, dance, and feel a variety of emotions. It is something you will never be too young or too old to enjoy!” said Owner Camille Hastings.

The Event will include a local food truck venue at the Event, tables and chairs to enjoy dinner, and Yummy Cupcakes for sale…

ABOUT Leading Note Studios: Leading Note provides Music and Joy to the Community by offering lessons for all musical instruments and a professional Recording Studio, and includes music and fun learning opportunities for children and adults of all ages.

Serving over 1,100 clients weekly, from Toddlers to Adults, and offer recitals, camps, instrument rentals, lesson packages, and two great locations, Encinitas and San Marcos.