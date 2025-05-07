Make this summer unforgettable at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest San Diego

Summers are greater together! Get ready for a summer full of adventure, creativity, and lifelong memories! Starting June 2, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest San Diego invites youth ages 5–18 to join our dynamic Summer Camp programs, where every day brings new opportunities to learn, grow, and have fun.

Our camps are thoughtfully designed to keep kids engaged, inspired, and active all summer long with:

• Enrichment Activities – Foster creativity and curiosity through hands-on projects, interactive learning, and skill-building experiences.

• Lasting Friendships – Connect with peers and positive mentors in a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment.

• Active Play & Games – Get moving with team sports, recreational challenges, and games that build teamwork and confidence.

• Weekly Adventures – Dive into themed weeks filled with exciting field trips, outdoor exploration, and special events.

Choose from 2 Amazing Camp Options:

• Discover Summer Day Camps – A balanced blend of arts, fitness, and social engagement in a structured yet fun-filled atmosphere.

• Summer Specialty Camps – Tailored programs focused on specific interests like STEM, arts, leadership, and more!

Camp begins June 2, 2025 — spaces are limited! Join us for a summer to remember where every child can thrive. Because when we come together, Summers Are Greater.

Register Today!

Visit: bgcgreatertogether.org/programs/summer-camps

Phone: (858) 720-2180

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries: [email protected]