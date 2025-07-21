Off to the races: Del Mar opens 86th summer season

DEL MAR — Del Mar opened its 86th summer season at the oval by the sea on Friday, with a sunny opening day featuring 10 races and a $21 million all-sources handle.

Approximately 21,209 smartly dressed racegoers attended Opening Day, marking the start of the 31-day meet, which runs until September. The day was considered a sellout, as the racetrack caps attendance to provide a better customer experience.

Winner’s Circle coordinator Connie Broge said poor weather the night before had everyone holding their breath, but that the sun ultimately came out for a full day of racing.

“We’re so lucky … it has turned out to be a stunning day,” Broge said.

During Friday’s traditional start, 7-year-old gelding Ready to Pounce, ridden by jockey Hector Berrios, took the first race of the day as the favorite. Later in the day, Berrios also went on to ride Game Warrior to an upset victory in the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes, the eighth race on Friday’s card.

Berrios led the jockeys by the end of Opening Day with two race wins, along with fellow jockey Abel Lezcano.

There are just under 1,800 horses at Del Mar this summer, who arrived in a stream of horse trailers earlier in the week. This marks a slight decrease from last year’s peak of 1,881 horses, not due to a lack of interest, but to slightly alleviate the crunch for space.

“There was more demand this summer. There was a waiting list. You always want your barn area full and you want competition for stalls. That creates a healthy environment,” Racing Secretary David Jerkens told the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club ahead of Opening Day.

Fashion at the racetrack is taken as seriously as betting, and those competing in the Opening Day Hat Contest wore fascinators ranging from towering sculptural pieces to literal horse-themed homages.

Lori Shelton of Scripps Ranch sported a sunhat adorned with a horse’s head, featuring tiny flowers atop a flowing mane of red roses.

“I always try to do something horse racing-related,” Shelton said. “This is basically to duplicate the rose garland that the winning Kentucky Derby horse gets, but not quite as heavy.”

Lili Martindale of San Diego was named the Grand Prize winner in the hat contest, with a Monet-inspired fascinator featuring a towering array of flowers.