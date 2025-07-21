The Coast News Group
Trusty Rusty and jockey Giovanni Franco rode to a second-place finish at the Del Mar Racetrack in the first race of opening day on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Off to the races: Del Mar opens 86th summer season

by Leo Place0

DEL MAR — Del Mar opened its 86th summer season at the oval by the sea on Friday, with a sunny opening day featuring 10 races and a $21 million all-sources handle. 

Approximately 21,209 smartly dressed racegoers attended Opening Day, marking the start of the 31-day meet, which runs until September. The day was considered a sellout, as the racetrack caps attendance to provide a better customer experience. 

Winner’s Circle coordinator Connie Broge said poor weather the night before had everyone holding their breath, but that the sun ultimately came out for a full day of racing. 

“We’re so lucky … it has turned out to be a stunning day,” Broge said. 

During Friday’s traditional start, 7-year-old gelding Ready to Pounce, ridden by jockey Hector Berrios, took the first race of the day as the favorite. Later in the day, Berrios also went on to ride Game Warrior to an upset victory in the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes, the eighth race on Friday’s card. 

Jockey Hector Berrios and runner Ready to Pounce at the Del Mar Racetrack after taking the win in the first race of the 2025 summer meet on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Visitors put their best foot and hats forward on opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Horses are walked in the parade ring at the Del Mar Racetrack ahead of their races during opening day of the 2025 summer meet on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Berrios led the jockeys by the end of Opening Day with two race wins, along with fellow jockey Abel Lezcano. 

There are just under 1,800 horses at Del Mar this summer, who arrived in a stream of horse trailers earlier in the week. This marks a slight decrease from last year’s peak of 1,881 horses, not due to a lack of interest, but to slightly alleviate the crunch for space. 

“There was more demand this summer. There was a waiting list. You always want your barn area full and you want competition for stalls. That creates a healthy environment,” Racing Secretary David Jerkens told the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club ahead of Opening Day.

Fashion at the racetrack is taken as seriously as betting, and those competing in the Opening Day Hat Contest wore fascinators ranging from towering sculptural pieces to literal horse-themed homages.

Lori Shelton of Scripps Ranch sported a sunhat adorned with a horse’s head, featuring tiny flowers atop a flowing mane of red roses. 

“I always try to do something horse racing-related,” Shelton said. “This is basically to duplicate the rose garland that the winning Kentucky Derby horse gets, but not quite as heavy.” 

Lili Martindale of San Diego was named the Grand Prize winner in the hat contest, with a Monet-inspired fascinator featuring a towering array of flowers.  

Lori Shelton of Scripps Ranch wears a fascinator inspired by the garland of roses given to the winning horses at the Kentucky Derby on opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Visitors to the Del Mar Racetrack place their bets ahead of the first post on opening day of the 2025 summer season on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
American jockey Mike Smith greets racegoers on the opening day of the 2025 summer meet at the Del Mar Racetrack on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Over 21,000 people visited the Del Mar Racetrack for opening day of the 2025 summer meet on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Colleen Ward of Tierra Santa shows off her horse-themed fascinator on opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Horses are walked in the parade ring at the Del Mar Racetrack ahead of their races during opening day of the 2025 summer meet on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
Visitors put their best foot and hats forward on opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack on Friday. Photo by Leo Place
