Round 1: Helia Brewing Co. vs. Dogleg Brewing Co.

THE COMPETITORS: In Round 1 of the North County Brewery Patio-Off Bracket (NCBPOB), it’s a battle to the death…

Okay, that’s a little bit of an exaggeration. Tucked into that weird corner of the map that says Vista but still feels like Carlsbad, you’ll find neighbors Helia Brewing Co. and Dogleg Brewing Co.

As far as I can tell on my first visit to both breweries is that there isn’t any bad blood between them. I’ve even heard rumors they occasionally collaborate on Makers Market events.

THE SCORES: As a reminder, breweries are scored on a 100-point scale with a max of 20 points per category. See the scoring details in our NCBPO launch column. Skip below for an unexpected twist or two.

Dogleg Brewing Co.

Dogleg Brewing opens at 3 p.m. on a Monday afternoon, which is a pleasant surprise. A lot of breweries have taken to opening later or not at all early in the week. I’m here to check out the patio, but the entire space feels wide open with tall brewery standard ceilings and open garage doors to the back parking lot and the patio area.

I order a Dogleg Pale Ale, and the beertender says, “Here you go, friend.” I wonder if it is, perhaps, a nod to golf sportscaster Jim Nantz, who is famous for his “Hello, friends” catchphrase.

I take my pint out back onto the original patio and take a seat at the bartop that looks into the brewery itself. Behind me, tall chairs line a rail along the fence. On the other side is a cute parklet, which I assume was a pandemic addition. A white party tent provides shade over some faux grass, picnic tables, lounge chairs and potted plants. It is enclosed by a white picket fence.

The ping of an iron golf club head striking a ball snaps me out of my observational reverie. It’s followed immediately by a thwack! when the ball strikes the golf simulator video screen inside. I watch from my perch at the indoor/outdoor bar. The pings and thwacks break through the chattering from what sounds like a slew of birds hidden in the scrub brush on the hillside behind the brewery. The chirping is mellowed by the new/old pop music playing inside—Chuck Berry, Kelly Clarkson and David Bowie.

I take my empty pint back to the bar, smile and wave. “Goodbye, friend,” the beertender calls as walk away.

Accommodation: 13

Atmosphere: 15

Offerings: 13

Service: 19

Wildcard: 16

Total: 76

Takeaway: Dogleg’s patio is solid, comfortable and helps bring the outside in. From the patio, you can watch as challengers take on the golf simulator, as well as a TV if you’re there for the Masters. They don’t serve food, but chips and soda are available at the bar. Food trucks are available some of the time, mostly on weekends. The schedule is on their event calendar. There are lots of golf-social-related opportunities, including simulator tournaments, leagues and outings for real-world golf that will inevitably end on the Dogleg patio.

Helia Brewing Co.

The first thing I’m struck by is the smell. It isn’t malt or hops. It is sage and rose. The landscaping in front of the building and wrapping around the patio is quite lovely. Inside the bar, the service is great. I’m greeted quickly, and all my annoying questions about the beer and brand are answered with a smile.

I take my Pescadito Mexican Lager outside, passing the Instagram-friendly murals of Helia, the feminine iteration of Helios, the Sun-god of Greek myth, funky lighting and gaming lounge with ping-pong, foosball and community guitar.

I sit on a lounge chair with a comfortable soft cover that reminds me of the fluffy bathmats at my Aunt Sharon’s. I put my feet up on the concrete barrier surrounding the fire pit. It is comfortable in the shade of a lovely tree that centers the patio space — fire pit on one side, picnic tables and stage on the other. Wrapping around the building to the entrance are a few extra chairs next to a big ol’ barrel.

On the other side of the fence and the landscaping is Keystone Way leading out to the busyness of Business Park Drive, but here on the patio, it is a quiet, calm oasis. The only sound is the buzzing of insects, the shifting leaves on the tree and indie rock music emanating from inside — Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Cold War Kids, Blitzen Trapper.

I move to an umbrella-shaded picnic table facing the simple stage and a wall mural of a woman cupping the sun that bleeds into a desert scene featuring healing crystals. Sipping my beer becomes an exercise in brewery meditation.

The Helia patio (and brewery space) is social media-friendly but without having lost its character. No small feat, indeed.

Accommodation: 16

Atmosphere: 18

Offerings: 13

Service: 18

Wildcard: 19

Total: 84

Takeaway: Helia’s patio is a relaxing space, but it is easy to imagine the energy of an evening concert taking the vibe up a notch. There is multiple fire pit seating areas for warmth, and they’ve taken time to create an oasis in the business park. The patio hosts an eclectic list of events, including live music, bingo, comedy and even a mushroom cultivation class. Unfortunately, food trucks are available sporadically per their event calendar.

ROUND 1 WINNER: Helia Beer Co.

UNEXPECTED SURPRISES: This week we had a big one. 24th seeded BattleMage Brewing Company no longer has a patio! It is being replaced by Local Roots Kombucha’s The Boochyard. Thanks to reader Eric W. for the recommendation.

Did I miss an excellent brewery patio? Send a message to @CheersNorthCounty on Facebook or Instagram, or e-mail me at [email protected].