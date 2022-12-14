Day of car-free bicycling at Cyclovia

ENCINITAS — Bicycling fans, friends and family are invited to gather downtown for Cyclovia Encinitas – the creation of a car-free, open street zone for a day of cycling fun.

The bicycling event will be presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 8, when South Coast Highway 101 will be closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing cyclists to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot, or other means of self-powered transportation.

Shops on 101 will offer activities and bargains, plus multiple dining choices. The city is hosting a bicycle safety rodeo, bike skills course, bike and helmet decorating station, informational booths and more. The community is invited to break out the bikes, boards, and scooters and view downtown at a different pace.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the city of Encinitas, the city’s environmental commission and mobility and traffic safety commission along with other partners. Designed to promote mobility and the city’s Climate Action Plan. For more information, visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia.