The Cottages the latest hot spot in Carlsbad Village

CARLSBAD — The Cottages in Carlsbad Village, a newly-established collective of like-minded business owners, has exploded in popularity since opening last month, offering everything from sustainable food, artisan coffee and craft beer to vintage records and clothes — all within a cluster of modern chalets.

The Cottages had its soft opening on Aug. 21 and has been an instant hit in the Village. There are three cottages with four businesses, including Revolution Roasters coffee shop, The Plot Express, a quick-service vegan restaurant, Shoots Fish & Beer, Stella Jean’s Ice Cream and Pack Ratt, a retail vintage clothing and records store located inside a 1960s Volkswagen trailer.

The Cottages is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Roosevelt Street between Carlsbad Village Drive and Grand Avenue, offering indoor and outdoor seating in a dog-friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Each business has its own hours of operation.

“I looked around and was like this needs to be a cohesive concept,” said Chris Slowey, co-owner of Shoots Fish & Beer with Oceanside restaurateurs Jessica and Davin Waite of The Plot and O’side Brine Box. “I said, ‘What if we lease the whole property then we could have Revolution and Shoots and work with friends. The only way to do that right is to work with people with the same vision and vibe. We feel we put together a really good group.”

While each business is unique in its offerings and style, they bring many of the same philosophies to The Cottages — sustainability, fresh ingredients and refraining from using plastics.

According to Slowey, The Cottages is building off the Village’s recent transformation along State Street, with the additions of Campfire, Jeune et Jolie, Pure Project, Handles, Nick’s on State and others.

Jessica Waite, who along with her husband Davin have opened several popular Oceanside eateries, said coming to Carlsbad allowed the couple to “meld” their dining concepts into a new market.

“It started with State Street and South O, where we would see a lot of the same people,” Jessica Waite said. “Being a plant-based restaurant that’s aligned with non-vegan restaurants that just have the same ethos as we do … it feels really natural to run with the pack a little bit.”

Tyler Cable, operating manager for Revolution Roasters, said after opening in Oceanside several years ago, the business began looking at expansion, researching locations in Encinitas, Vista and Carlsbad to find the best fit.

Cable said one challenge in finding a new business space is the lack of control over determining neighboring businesses. Once they were approached to join The Cottages, Cable said it was an easy decision.

The Cottages hasn’t held its official grand opening yet, but the collection of business owners is planning a formal event in October, along with plans to host fundraisers and other gatherings to capitalize on the instant success of The Cottages.