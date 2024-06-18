Wellgreens opens in Encinitas, aims to dispel cannabis ‘myths’

ENCINITAS — Residents commuting along El Camino Real may have noticed a new recreational cannabis store pop up next to a Mexican restaurant and a self-service car wash in Encinitas.

Wellgreens, which opened its doors last month, is the city’s second licensed dispensary and the company’s sixth location in San Diego County.

But the Vista-based cannabis retailer has the desire to be more than just a weed store.

In addition to selling a wide range of cannabis-related products, including gummies, vaporizers, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals and more, Wellgreens is on a mission to clean up the drug’s image.

“We aim to destigmatize cannabis and cannabis retail by promoting responsible use and demonstrating the positive impact of regulated cannabis products,” said Luis Ituarte, Wellgreens’ director of compliance.

Wellgreens is banking on a combination of knowledgeable staff, quality customer care, and fast service to make people from all walks of life feel relaxed when visiting the store.

“We pride ourselves on making everyone feel welcome and aim to provide an experience comparable to any other retail environment,” Ituarte said.

In 2020, Encinitas voters approved Measure H, allowing the retail sale, distribution, and manufacturing of recreational cannabis citywide. Nearly two years later, four cannabis businesses, including Wellgreens, were selected for licensure in a lottery pool of more than 200 applicants.

In January, the Cake House on Coast Highway 101 was the first recreational cannabis store to open in Encinitas.

Heavy regulation means the industry is also a lucrative revenue stream for the city. Last April, staff approved a cannabis business tax ordinance that is expected to generate between $800,00 and $1.4 million annually in gross revenue for Encinitas.

However, some residents are concerned that cannabis stores like Wellgreens could lead to kids becoming hooked on drugs, something Ituarte disagrees with.

“We have stringent check-in procedures with multiple ID verification points at both entry and checkout. No one under 21 (or 18+ with a valid medical ID) can access our stores,” Ituarte said.

Other safety precautions include child-proof packaging and educating customers on how to keep products out of the reach of children.

Wellgreens insists that licensed retailers help reduce the amount of cannabis being sold on the black market due to their safer, more rigorously tested products. “Our goal is to show that cannabis, when used responsibly, can be a beneficial alternative to more harmful substances.” Ituarte added.

The company employs approximately 180 people, including 30 at the new store. Wellgreens is currently offering 20% off the first three purchases at the Encinitas store located at 211 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA, 92024. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. every day.