Beacon’s Beach trail reopens in time for Memorial Day weekend

ENCINITAS — The Beacon’s Beach access trail in Leucadia has reopened just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

The switchback dirt trail was closed in January after winter storms caused a landslide that collapsed a portion of the path.

Scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography monitored the bluff for several weeks following the event before concluding that things had stabilized. After months of repairs, the city said work is complete and open to the public for Memorial Day weekend. However, fencing will remain at the parking lot’s north end until a hole under the sidewalk is fixed.

The iconic Beacon’s Beach trail has a history of landslides. In May 2022, part of the cliff collapsed, resulting in the stretch being shut off to the public for a month.

Over the years, multiple plans have been proposed to stabilize the bluff and trail, including replacing the dirt path with a metal or concrete staircase, constructing a permanent seawall, or building a sand-cement buttress at the base.