Beacon’s Beach bluff collapse forces parking, pedestrian-access closures

ENCINITAS — A minor bluff failure forced closures Monday of a parking lot above Beacon’s Beach along with a switchback trail that for decades has provided pedestrian access to the popular seafront city park.

The overnight cliff collapse sent soil tumbling down toward the beach but caused no reported injuries or structural damage.

“Early inspection … appears to indicate that the landslide movement was slow and that the movement has stopped,” city spokeswoman Julie Taber said.

“In an abundance of caution, city geotechnical and engineering staff will monitor and evaluate the landslide area for potential future instability for the next 30 to 90 days.”

The ground movement “created numerous visible cracks” in the bluff along with damage to the switchback trail, Taber said.

The parking area and footpath will be off-limits to the public until further notice. Beachgoers are advised to alternately use the Grandview or Stonesteps pedestrian access points until the Beacon’s trail is open again.