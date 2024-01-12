The Coast News Group
The work planned by Scripps includes drilling 80-feet boreholes into the parking lot in addition to installing short- and long-term monitoring equipment. File photo
Beacon's Beach in Leucadia. File photo/The Coast News
CitiesEncinitasEncinitas FeaturedEnvironmentNews

Beacon’s Beach access trail closed again due to reactivated landslide

by Jordan Ingram0

Beacon’s Beach access trail and the surrounding beach area have temporarily closed for repairs after a portion of the popular switchback trail experienced another failure this week, city officials said.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 10, a portion of an existing natural landslide along the bluff was reactivated for unknown reasons, creating several visible cracks in the slope and damaging the Leucadia footpath.

“The area has been active historically and is currently unstable and unsafe,” a city spokesperson said. “From time to time, the city has repaired the access trail. Effective immediately, the beach access trail is temporarily closed and the beach area around the trail should be avoided by all persons until further notice.”

The parking lot will remain open but may be closed if conditions worsen. The city will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

A favorite of Encinitas locals, the switchback trail that winds down to Beacon’s Beach opened June 29 after being closed for repairs. Photo by Anna Opalsky
The Beacon’s Beach switchback trail was closed in 2022 after the same portion of an existing landslide was reactivated and damaged the popular footpath. File photo/The Coast News

In May 2022, the Beacon’s access trail and parking lot were closed for a month following a failure along the same northern portion of the slope and trail. The city of Encinitas partnered with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography to monitor and evaluate the bluff for several weeks after the event, noting that the bluff had appeared to stabilize.

Multiple plans to stabilize the bluff have been proposed over the years, including replacing the trail with a staircase, constructing a permanent seawall, or building a sand-cement buttress at the base of the landslide.

Residents and visitors are prohibited from using the Beacon’s switchback trail until the city grants access after landslide monitoring is complete. Beachgoers are advised to alternately use the Grandview or Stonesteps pedestrian access points until the Beacon’s trail reopens.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Jordan Ingram is the managing editor at The Coast News. For tips or story ideas, contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JordanPIngram1

Leave a Comment