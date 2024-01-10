Barrio Glassworks offers a first-class glassblowing studio, gallery & gift shop in the village

Looking for a unique way to chase away the winter chill? Consider a glass blowing class at Barrio Glassworks in their state-of-the-art glassblowing studio and hot shop!

Barrio Glassworks is a vibrant part of Carlsbad Village, located on Roosevelt Street in the heart of Carlsbad’s historic downtown. Come watch through their transparent studio window as owners Mary Devlin, Gary Raskin, their son Drew Raskin, and other master glassblowers skillfully shape molten glass into exquisite works of art.

This public glassblowing studio and gallery bring artistic passion and creativity to our downtown community. Beyond the mesmerizing demonstrations, Barrio Glassworks fosters community with guest artists exhibiting in the fine art gallery and hands-on classes where you can create your own glass pieces. Their gift shop also features an array of beautiful one-of-a-kind handblown glass treasures.

If you want to take a spin around the studio yourself and give glassblowing a try, you can see and feel the movement and beauty of hot glass during a hands-on experience assisted by Barrio Glassworks team members. Friends and family are welcome to watch and photograph.

One you complete making your own unique solid object such as a glass paperweight or glass heart, additional lessons are available to create blown glass objects like bowls, vases, cups, and more. You might just find your inner artist!

Next month, Barrio Glassworks has several events in store. First up, spread the love by rolling up your sleeves on Feb. 10 for the Heart of the Village Blood Drive hosted by the Carlsbad Village Association and held in the Barrio Glassworks parking lot. Give the gift of life by signing up at www.carlsbad-village.com/blood.

Then, on Feb. 10 and 11, it’s time for a heart-pumping scavenger hunt! This year Hearts of Carlsbad Village has double the number of gorgeous hearts that will be hidden around town — 400 to be exact! That’s right, 400 unique, hand-blown glass hearts by Barrio Glassworks will be hidden all around the Village — twice as many as last year. Grab your friends and family members for a fun jaunt around downtown Carlsbad. More details at www.carlsbad-village.com/hearts.

Also in February, Barrio Glassworks will have the amazing artwork of local glass artist, Buzz Blodgett, in studio. Buzz Blodgett has been blowing glass since 1969, coming from a family of artists, and has produced many lines of glass art including bells and windchimes as well as his iconic Bubble Lites and Space Lites. Blodgett will have his unique artwork on display in the Barrio Glassworks gallery and for sale, and you can also watch him live in studio. For more information, visit Barrio Glassworks online or call them for their full schedule.

3060 Roosevelt St.

www.barrioglassworks.com

760.696.3288