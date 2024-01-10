Enjoy ocean, mountain views at 26Tides, a new luxury farmhouse community in Oceanside

Homebuilder CalWest offering two- and three-story single-family homes from the low $1 millions

At the western end of Fire Mountain — one of Oceanside’s most distinctive communities — an elevated neighborhood of 26 single-family residences emerges.

26Tides by CalWest, one of San Diego’s premier private homebuilders, is a new collection of coastal farmhouses nestled within a cul-de-sac offering select ocean and mountain views. Pricing for the two- and three-story homes begins from the low $1 millions.

Discover a selection of five thoughtfully designed floorplans, each showcasing farmhouse-style architecture distinguished by varying color schemes. The new residences at 26Tides will range from 1,675 to 2,295 sq. ft. of living space with up to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.

26Tides is approaching its Model Home Grand Opening, anticipated for this month, while construction progresses for its other 26 residences with move-ins as soon as February!

For a limited time, 26Tides is also offering reduced interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage on select homesites. Contact the 26Tides Sales Team for current rates and to learn more about how to secure these lower monthly payments.

With the recent release of new homes and upcoming opening, interested homebuyers are encouraged to begin the pre-qualification to purchase process. To be considered eligible to buy a 26Tides home, interest registrants must have started their pre-qualification with CalWest’s preferred lender, Pacific Sun Mortgage.

Open by appointment on Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 26Tides Sales Center invites visitors to personally learn about this new neighborhood with the sales team, view floorplans and architectural renderings and begin the pre-qualification to purchase process.

Call (442) 287-2379 or visit 26TidesOceanside.com for driving directions.

As San Diego County’s most northern coastal city, Oceanside is a Southern California staple known for its wide, palm-dotted beaches, distinct surf culture and warm local residents. The new homes at 26Tides are 1.5 miles from the beach, multiple shopping centers, Interstate 5, a Sprinter station, and less than a mile from a golf course.

The eclectic, laid-back city of Oceanside offers recreational opportunities that complement every lifestyle from endless water activities, independent art galleries, and boutique retail shops to new-wave restaurants, craft beverage locations, and a weekly farmers market.