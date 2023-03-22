Avid surfer and board member Michael Glenn making waves in Encinitas

Avid surfer, marketer and business executive Michael Glenn grew up in Corona del Mar, a small beach town just north of Encinitas. “My dad installed a sense of community in me- he loved talking to all the shop owners, having neighborhood parties, and doing charitable work.”

When Michael moved to Encinitas in the mid-‘90s, he knew North County was a special place to raise a family and create new business opportunities. “I wanted to continue my father’s passion for supporting the town I live in.”

And continue it he did. His love of surfing led Michael to San Diego State University where he studied meteorology, geology and geography. After graduation, friends would call and ask for surf forecasts which he obliged via a weekly fax starting in 1995. Now the reports have grown to include the daily surf blog North County Surf and everything that encompasses his life — surfing, networking, charitable work, and supporting local businesses.

Michael is Director of Business Operations for Printsmith Solutions, where he works with action sports, automotive, and real estate industries to help clients design and print their marketing materials. He serves on the Board of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and is on the Economic Development and Encinitas Visitors Center Committees. He also founded the North County Board Meeting in 2014, where he brought together over 150 businesses and is the Chairman of the Board.

“I joined the Encinitas Chamber because it was an extension of what I was already doing- helping grow local businesses and networking. I want to make sure we maintain our character in Encinitas. Being part of the Chamber is a great way to do that. The Chamber is a fantastic resource to help businesses navigate all the hurdles to becoming successful. If you’re a current business owner in Encinitas or want to start one, please reach out to me to see how the Chamber can assist in your growth. [email protected].”

“One of the best things of living and working here is that every day is a staycation. My perfect day is getting on my Electra bike with my wife, heading down to Coffee Coffee, surfing at Seaside, then grabbing lunch from my son at Urbn Pizza, chatting with the crew at Encinitas Surfboards, getting a carne asada burrito at Las Olas at sunset, and ending the night with a staycation at Surfhouse.”

“I see tremendous growth for the Encinitas Visitors Center being a resource for travelers and the community. I’ve always believed you should be proud of the town you live in. There are a lot of great places to visit in this world and I believe Encinitas is one of them.”

encinitasvisitorscenter.com